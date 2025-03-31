Green tea or Coffee ? Experts explain what’s really good for your heart

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Risk Doubled

Experts warn: if your blood pressure is 160/100 or higher, drinking 2+ coffees daily may double your risk of cardiovascular death, according to a major 19-year Japanese study.

Limit Crossed

Coffee, long seen as a health ally, turns dangerous past the second cup—especially in those already living with severe hypertension.

Heart Trigger

Cardiologists say that caffeine constricts vessels, raises BP, and accelerates heart strain, acting like fuel to a fire in high-risk individuals.

Stress Clue

Too much coffee often signals more than caffeine—it reflects chronic stress, poor sleep, and lifestyle chaos, all of which amplify heart risk.

Green Exception

Despite having caffeine, green tea didn’t show the same deadly link. Nutritionists say its gentler impact makes it safer for high BP patients.

One Safe Cup

Researchers found no increased heart risk from one daily coffee—a relief for moderate drinkers, even among those with elevated BP.

Caffeine Countdown

Every average cup delivers 80–90 mg of caffeine, enough to disrupt heart rate and blood pressure in sensitive or high-risk individuals.

Life Marker

Study author Dr. Hiroyasu Iso says the research may be the first to link excessive coffee to death in severe hypertension—urging caution, not panic.

Balance Wins

The consensus? Experts still back moderate coffee use. But if your BP’s sky-high, your morning brew could turn into a silent risk.
