He dropped 55 kg, then bought a ₹5.21 cr Lamborghini: Inside Ram Kapoor’s biggest flex

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Ram Kapoor just became the first Indian to buy the Lamborghini Urus SE—a ₹5.21 crore plug-in hybrid beast that rockets from 0 to 100 in 3.4 seconds. Not a midlife crisis—more like a flex.
His Urus SE isn’t just fast—it’s fierce in Verde Gea, a rare matte olive green. Black leather interior. Orange accents. Kapoor didn’t just buy a car—he bought a statement.
Already the proud owner of a Porsche 911, Ferrari Portofino M, and a G-Wagon, Kapoor just added the planet’s flashiest hybrid SUV to his garage. Eco-conscious, but make it rich.
He lost 55 kg in 18 months. No surgery. No pills. Just old-school grit. Ram Kapoor’s transformation stunned fans and silenced critics—proving willpower outweighs shortcuts.
Kapoor credits intermittent fasting (16:8) and ditching late-night snacks for his fat loss. Two meals a day. No bites after sunset. His self-control now rivals his horsepower.
He didn’t just diet—he doubled down. Two workouts a day: cardio and weights. From sluggish star to gym beast, Kapoor redefined discipline in his late 40s.
In a world of quick fixes, Kapoor stayed chemical-free. No weight loss surgery. No fat burners. Just clean eating, focused training, and total lifestyle reinvention.
Kapoor’s fitness wasn’t about shrinking—it was about strength. “Feeling energetic and healthy” trumped the number on the scale. The man didn’t just lose weight—he gained power.
The man who once ruled Indian television is now redefining midlife success—healthier, leaner, and sitting behind the wheel of India’s most exclusive SUV.