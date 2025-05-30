Heart’s Hidden Messenger: Your feet may know you're at risk before your chest does

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Think heart checks start at the chest? Think again. Experts say your feet might spill the first secrets of heart trouble—long before any chest pain shows up.
Puffy ankles and feet aren’t just cosmetic—fluid buildup down there could be your heart waving a red flag about poor circulation or early-stage heart failure.
Cold, bluish toes? It’s not just winter. Experts warn it might signal reduced blood flow from peripheral artery disease—a stealthy heart disease companion.
Pale or discolored feet might mean your blood isn't flowing right. Poor circulation often surfaces at the extremities first—your feet may know before your heart tells you.
Doctors check for foot pulses—not out of habit, but to detect silent vascular issues. A faint or missing pulse could mean artery blockages you don’t feel yet.
That stubborn wound or sore on your foot? Experts say it could be a sign of compromised blood flow linked to bigger cardiovascular problems.
Why do symptoms show up in the feet first? Because gravity pulls excess fluid downward—making your feet the first to protest when the heart’s pumping power slips.
Peripheral artery disease often enters unnoticed through the feet. It's not just a leg problem—it's a full-body warning sign tied closely to stroke and heart risk.
Next time you're barefoot, take a good look. Your feet might just be the most visible, ignored diagnostic screen for your heart's hidden battles.