Hidden calories, heavy costs: The truth behind India’s cooking oil habit

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
One teaspoon less oil a day may sound small—but across millions of homes, it’s a stealth health movement. PM Modi’s call could save lives by the lakh, one ladle at a time.
One tablespoon of oil = 120 silent calories. They sneak into dal, sabzi, snacks—fueling India’s obesity crisis without a single sweet in sight.
Obesity among Indian kids has quadrupled. Experts warn today’s lunchboxes may be tomorrow’s ICU admissions if cooking habits don’t change—starting with the oil.
India now ranks third globally in obesity. The warning signs are flashing red, and Modi’s message? Begin with your kadhai—cut back just 10%, and the body follows.
A teaspoon less per day equals nearly half a litre saved each month. The result: fewer hospital visits, lighter waistlines, and real savings on groceries and grief.
Steaming, roasting, boiling—traditional methods are back in the spotlight. Modi’s oil-cutting pitch is also a call to return to roots and rethink what “tasty” really means.
Excess oil isn’t just waistline trouble—it creates free radicals that fuel chronic inflammation, diabetes, and heart disease. This isn’t just about fat—it’s fire in your food.
With non-communicable diseases exploding, a national 10% oil cut could save crores in healthcare costs. This isn’t a diet—it’s fiscal defense.
Modi has roped in celebrities and asked citizens to challenge each other. What started as a teaspoon-sized tweak could spiral into India’s first viral public health habit shift.