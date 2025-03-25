Honey Singh’s 9-rule fitness plan: How he fought back and got ripped

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Power Juice

Every morning, he kicked off with a detoxifying green juice packed with beetroot, amla, cucumber, and carrots—supercharging his metabolism.

Strict Diet

His meals were carefully structured—veggie blends, lean proteins, and soups—ensuring maximum nutrition without unnecessary calories.

No Junk

Processed foods, sugar, and alcohol? Completely cut out! His body thrived on whole, natural foods only.

Protein Boost

With a daily intake of 60g of protein from whole foods, he built muscle while shedding fat efficiently.

Hardcore Workouts

Strength training, cardio, and high-rep sets defined his intense workout routine, pushing his body to the limit.

No Excuses

Late-night or early-morning, he never skipped a workout—his consistency made all the difference.

Fiber Focus

His meals were packed with fiber and essential vitamins, keeping his metabolism fired up and digestion smooth.

Expert Coaching

Trainer Arun Kumar guided his transformation, ensuring a structured plan with no room for setbacks.

Unshakable Discipline

His journey wasn’t easy, but strict commitment to diet and exercise helped him achieve jaw-dropping results.
