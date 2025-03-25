Honey Singh’s 9-rule fitness plan: How he fought back and got ripped

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Every morning, he kicked off with a detoxifying green juice packed with beetroot, amla, cucumber, and carrots—supercharging his metabolism.
His meals were carefully structured—veggie blends, lean proteins, and soups—ensuring maximum nutrition without unnecessary calories.
Processed foods, sugar, and alcohol? Completely cut out! His body thrived on whole, natural foods only.
With a daily intake of 60g of protein from whole foods, he built muscle while shedding fat efficiently.
Strength training, cardio, and high-rep sets defined his intense workout routine, pushing his body to the limit.
Late-night or early-morning, he never skipped a workout—his consistency made all the difference.
His meals were packed with fiber and essential vitamins, keeping his metabolism fired up and digestion smooth.
Trainer Arun Kumar guided his transformation, ensuring a structured plan with no room for setbacks.
His journey wasn’t easy, but strict commitment to diet and exercise helped him achieve jaw-dropping results.