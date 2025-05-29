How an extremely busy man cut his body fat in half without dieting or long workouts

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Dr. Simon Doyle went from sidelined to shredded—dropping body fat from 19% to 10% in just 3 months, all while working full-time as a GP. No gimmicks, just smart tweaks.
He didn’t add hours to his gym time—he restructured it. Supersets and full-body workouts gave him results in under 50 minutes a session.
Doyle stopped guessing and started tracking. With progressive overload and heavier lifts, his plateau shattered—and so did his old mindset.
He didn’t cut carbs or starve. He got strategic—aiming for 138g of protein a day while eating in a calorie deficit. The result? Leaner, stronger, sharper.
His new diet didn’t ban treats—it just planned for them. Chicken fajita bowls met peanut butter oats, with weekend indulgences still in play.
No morning rituals, no second sessions. One hour, three times a week, and consistency turned his post-injury slump into a fitness comeback.
What began with a rehab struggle became a transformation story—with zero background in bodybuilding or elite training.
Doyle was already meal-prepping—but he wasn’t tracking portions. That one blind spot was quietly holding him back for years.
Doyle didn’t quit medicine to get fit. He proved you don’t need to overhaul your life—just upgrade your habits.