“I Was Feeling Bloody 60” : The turning point behind Fardeen Khan’s 25-kilo drop

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Fardeen Khan didn’t just lose 25 kilos—he dropped the bottle too. His sobriety started in lockdown, and with it came clarity, weight loss, and a comeback narrative Hollywood couldn’t script better.
“Feeling bloody 60,” Khan confessed—until alcohol left his system. The brain fog vanished, energy surged, and his real self re-emerged from under the weight of old habits.
Fardeen’s honesty hits hard: “Quads are thin. I lost all muscle mass.” This isn’t a six-pack fairytale—it’s the raw midpoint of a reinvention story that’s still being written.
Dr. Manjusha Agarwal breaks it down: alcohol is calorie-loaded, sugar-rich, and a belly bloater. Cutting it doesn’t just stop weight gain—it flips the body’s metabolic switch back on.
By the end, booze brought Fardeen no joy. “I wasn’t getting anything out of it anymore.” That quiet realization may be the most powerful reason people change—when indulgence turns into emptiness.
Khan credits professional help for his transformation—a crucial reminder that detoxing isn’t always DIY. The biggest flex? Asking for help when life spirals.
Alcohol wrecks decision-making—and diets. It fuels junk binges and disrupts sleep. No surprise: quitting clears hormonal chaos, curbs cravings, and powers real change.
Weight loss isn’t just about looks—it’s about energy. Post-sobriety, Khan says mornings feel “clean.” That’s not aesthetic—it’s biochemical rejuvenation at work.
Fardeen’s biggest win wasn’t the weight drop—it was the mind shift. The moment drinking felt like a burden, not a benefit, his future changed course.