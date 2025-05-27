India’s hidden health crisis: The hormone fueling fat, fear, and fatigue

Stress Hormone,  Silent Saboteur

Cortisol helps in emergencies—but chronic stress keeps it high, turning a life-saver into a life-wrecker.

Fueling Fat, Not Fire

High cortisol jacks up blood sugar and slows metabolism—pushing your body to store fat, especially around the belly.

Blood Pressure’s  Hidden Enemy

Cortisol controls salt balance. When it spikes too often, so does your blood pressure—silently feeding hypertension.

Immunity on Mute

Short-term cortisol fights inflammation. Long-term? It weakens immunity, delays healing, and invites frequent infections.

Mind Hijacked

Excess cortisol rewires the brain—causing anxiety, depression, memory loss, and even shrinking key brain areas.

Sleep Derailment

Cortisol should drop at night. If it doesn’t, you’re left with insomnia, restless sleep, and groggy mornings.

The Belly Fat Link

High cortisol drives cravings, boosts appetite, and stockpiles fat in your midsection—raising your risk for diabetes and heart disease.

Muscle Loss, Bone Drain

Chronic cortisol inhibits calcium and muscle growth—leading to weakness, fractures, and brittle bones over time.

India’s Stress Crisis

With 80% of Indians under regular stress, cortisol overload may be the silent force behind India’s epidemics of obesity, diabetes, and mental illness.
