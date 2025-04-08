Is your child at risk? Why early periods are becoming the new normal

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
The average age of menarche in India has dropped to around 12 years. Doctors now report girls as young as 7 showing signs of puberty.
A staggering 34% of Indian girls show puberty signs before age 8. This trend, known as "precocious puberty," is raising serious health alarms.
Obesity fuels early puberty. More body fat equals more estrogen, a hormone that signals the body to begin menstruating sooner.
BPA and phthalates in everyday plastics can mimic estrogen, disrupting hormonal development and speeding up puberty in young girls.
Hormonal additives in dairy—like recombinant bovine somatotropin—may be quietly influencing earlier pubertal development in Indian children.
Post-COVID stress, family tension, and social anxiety affect hormone levels. Chronic psychological stress may push puberty timelines earlier.
Media exposure doesn’t just affect mental health. Excess screen time and adult content may stimulate hormone-related brain centers in children.
Late nights and poor sleep routines disrupt melatonin, which interacts with puberty hormones—another factor nudging menarche earlier.
Early menstruation isn’t just inconvenient. It’s linked to future risks: hormonal cancers, diabetes, poor bone health, and depression.