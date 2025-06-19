'It’s not just prayer': The hidden physical benefits of kneeling in temples

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Joint Reset

Think kneeling is just ritual? Studies say it actually stretches your spine and strengthens hips and knees—like a silent yoga class in the middle of a prayer.

Spinal Therapy

Kneeling and bowing forward in temples mimics physical therapy stretches. It’s not just devotion—it’s low-key pain relief for your lower back.

Blood Pressure Dip

Lower your body, lower your blood pressure. Science says kneeling with your head down causes a gentle, calming cardiovascular shift. Namaste, indeed.

Knees vs. Karma

While kneeling has benefits, too much can hurt. Hard marble floors and long ceremonies can aggravate joints—turning devotion into discomfort if not done mindfully.

Stress Off Switch

In temples, kneeling isn’t just a posture—it’s a nervous system reset. Heart rate rises slightly, stress melts away, and calm takes over in seconds.

Bow to Heal

When you kneel, your brain feels it. Researchers say the act triggers humility, devotion, and even gratitude—psychological states linked to better mental health.

Posture of Power

It may look submissive, but science says kneeling builds emotional focus and spiritual intensity—turning passive rituals into powerful inner experiences.

Sacred Stretch

From sujud to sashtang, religious bowing spans continents. Turns out, this ancient pose is an evolutionary blend of fitness, faith, and focus.

Humble High

Modern studies confirm what sages knew all along: by kneeling, you quiet the ego, sharpen the mind, and align body and soul in one sacred breath.
Related Stories

100 crunches, 1 move: The deep benefits of Yoga’s most misunderstood core pose Sadhguru on Life and Death: The quiet revelation that might change how you breathe “I Was Feeling Bloody 60” : The turning point behind Fardeen Khan’s 25-kilo drop 24 at 41: How one man turned back his biological clock with sleep, fat, and folate