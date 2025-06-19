'It’s not just prayer': The hidden physical benefits of kneeling in temples

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Think kneeling is just ritual? Studies say it actually stretches your spine and strengthens hips and knees—like a silent yoga class in the middle of a prayer.
Kneeling and bowing forward in temples mimics physical therapy stretches. It’s not just devotion—it’s low-key pain relief for your lower back.
Lower your body, lower your blood pressure. Science says kneeling with your head down causes a gentle, calming cardiovascular shift. Namaste, indeed.
While kneeling has benefits, too much can hurt. Hard marble floors and long ceremonies can aggravate joints—turning devotion into discomfort if not done mindfully.
In temples, kneeling isn’t just a posture—it’s a nervous system reset. Heart rate rises slightly, stress melts away, and calm takes over in seconds.
When you kneel, your brain feels it. Researchers say the act triggers humility, devotion, and even gratitude—psychological states linked to better mental health.
It may look submissive, but science says kneeling builds emotional focus and spiritual intensity—turning passive rituals into powerful inner experiences.
From sujud to sashtang, religious bowing spans continents. Turns out, this ancient pose is an evolutionary blend of fitness, faith, and focus.
Modern studies confirm what sages knew all along: by kneeling, you quiet the ego, sharpen the mind, and align body and soul in one sacred breath.