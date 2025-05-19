Jackfruit, drumsticks, bael: Which summer superfood will save your gut?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Gut Lockdown

Summer heat slows digestion to a crawl—but a secret crop of Indian veggies could unlock your colon. Doctors say these forgotten fibres may outperform modern probiotics.

Bloat Cure

Forget pills. From drumsticks to ridge gourd, India’s grandmas were onto something: high-fibre summer foods that flatten your belly and reboot sluggish bowels.

Jackfruit Fix

Packed with fibre, antioxidants, and tropical flavor—jackfruit isn’t just a vegan darling, it’s your gut’s personal A/C in the searing heat.

Drumstick Doctrine

It looks like a humble pod, but moringa’s digestive power is fierce. Scientists say its fibre may act like an internal coolant and colon cleanser rolled into one.

Ridge Reset

Cooling, calming, and criminally underrated—ridge gourd is emerging as the summer MVP for bloated bellies and unstable sugar levels.

Bael Armor

Sticky, funky, and full of tannins—wood apple (bael) might be the toughest gut guardian you’ve never tried. IBS warriors, take note.

Forgotten Fibre

Most Indians ditch their ancestral gut foods for oats and chia—but new research says the real magic lies in what’s growing in your backyard.

Heat Gut

Doctors are seeing a spike in summer gut disorders—but few are prescribing fibre. Why? Because the cure may be more traditional than clinical.

Fibre Rules

The digestive equation is simple: more fibre + more water = less pain. So why aren’t we eating the plants our bodies evolved with?
Related Stories

'Gym craze gone wrong': Why India’s youth are facing early hip replacements Virat Kohli’s fitness code: From candy addict to HIIT hero, the rules he lives and lifts by 'Reheat. Repeat. Regret': The everyday cooking habit hurting your liver most Ananya Panday’s gut cleanse craze: The diet trend that’s taking over social media