Jackfruit, drumsticks, bael: Which summer superfood will save your gut?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Summer heat slows digestion to a crawl—but a secret crop of Indian veggies could unlock your colon. Doctors say these forgotten fibres may outperform modern probiotics.
Forget pills. From drumsticks to ridge gourd, India’s grandmas were onto something: high-fibre summer foods that flatten your belly and reboot sluggish bowels.
Packed with fibre, antioxidants, and tropical flavor—jackfruit isn’t just a vegan darling, it’s your gut’s personal A/C in the searing heat.
It looks like a humble pod, but moringa’s digestive power is fierce. Scientists say its fibre may act like an internal coolant and colon cleanser rolled into one.
Cooling, calming, and criminally underrated—ridge gourd is emerging as the summer MVP for bloated bellies and unstable sugar levels.
Sticky, funky, and full of tannins—wood apple (bael) might be the toughest gut guardian you’ve never tried. IBS warriors, take note.
Most Indians ditch their ancestral gut foods for oats and chia—but new research says the real magic lies in what’s growing in your backyard.
Doctors are seeing a spike in summer gut disorders—but few are prescribing fibre. Why? Because the cure may be more traditional than clinical.
The digestive equation is simple: more fibre + more water = less pain. So why aren’t we eating the plants our bodies evolved with?