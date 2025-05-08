'Kareena Kapoor’s real goal': Why she’s never worked out to lose weight

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Kareena isn’t chasing kilos. Her trainer says weight loss was never the goal—her journey is rooted in intuition, not obsession with numbers.
Anshuka Parwani, in an ETimes report, said Kareena “has always been the most aware of her body”—a rare self-knowledge that guides every move she makes.
Her trainer jokes it’s like there’s a “torch behind her cheeks.” That glow? It’s powered by consistency, breath work, and joy—not filters or fads.
Kareena’s fitness isn’t rigid. She moves with mixes of animal flows, yoga strength work, and cardio—keeping it fluid, functional, and fun.
Credit : Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan
Her routine never revolves around losing weight. At most, she’s ever mentioned wanting to “drop a waist size”—never to fit into anyone’s ideal.
Surya Namaskar and backbends are her thing. Vrikshasana? Not so much. She skips poses she doesn’t vibe with—proving fitness can be flexible.
Psychologist Neha Cadabam says this level of body awareness helps people train with care, not pressure—exactly what Kareena’s been doing for years.
Working out for strength and clarity—not shrinking—creates emotional stability. The payoff? Better sleep, lower stress, and genuine empowerment.
This isn’t a phase. For Kareena, movement is a lifestyle—woven into her day, not slapped on as a punishment or PR stunt.
