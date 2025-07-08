Lose 3 kgs in a week? This pantry mix is going viral for all the right reasons

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Flat Belly?

Nutritionists say this five-seed mix could shrink your waistline in 7 days—and it’s already in your kitchen.

Morning Bloat

Waking up puffy, gassy, or sluggish? Experts say your gut might be screaming for a reset—starting at sunrise.

Teaspoon Trick

Forget detox teas. One teaspoon of this dry-roasted powder in water could ease bloating, speed digestion, and kill cravings.

Ayurveda x Science

Cumin, fennel, and fenugreek aren’t just pantry staples—they’re digestion-boosting, anti-inflammatory powerhouses with ancient roots and peer-reviewed backup.

Sluggish Start

That heavy, foggy, “I can’t move” feeling? Studies link it to poor gut motility and carb overload. This mix could reboot your morning metabolism.

Celebrity Gut Hack

Top dietitians and macrobiotic coaches swear by it. And no, it's not a $300 supplement—it’s old-school seeds toasted in a pan.

7-Day Claim

Lose up to 3 kilos in a week? That’s the promise behind this humble gut-health blend—if paired with a calorie deficit.

Water Weight Drop

Ajwain and mustard seeds may help flush trapped water and ease facial puffiness—an instant confidence lift with your morning glass.

Gut First

Want to feel better all day? Start with your gut. Experts agree that your first sip of the morning can set the tone for your digestion and energy.
Related Stories

5 minutes to death: The difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack Fear, regret, identity: Sadhguru on what really hurts in losing money Not probiotics: These 4 foods are silently reshaping gut science Bald before 25: The silent crisis Gen Z men don't talk about