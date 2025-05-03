‘Lost 10 kilos’: Hansal Mehta breaks silence on Mounjaro, stigma, and self-worth

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta went public about using Mounjaro to battle prediabetes and weight gain. With strict lifestyle changes, he shed 10 kilos and reclaimed energy, confidence—and his old clothes.
Calling out the stigma, Mehta urged others not to feel guilty for using new medications. “There’s no shame in taking charge of your health,” he wrote, urging responsible, doctor-led care.
Mounjaro imitates GLP-1 and GIP, two hormones that spike insulin only when needed. “It lowers blood sugar without risk of dangerous dips,” explains endocrinologist Dr Gangopadhyay
Beyond blood sugar, those same hormones also “talk to the brain,” reducing appetite, says Dr Gangopadhyay. Users feel full faster and naturally eat less—without forcing willpower.
Dr Namgyal says Mounjaro works best with a strong lifestyle. Hansal paired it with protein-heavy meals, fasting, and strength training for metabolic gains far beyond the drug alone.
Muscle gain isn’t from the drug directly—but as weight drops and workouts improve, the body uses insulin better and preserves muscle, says Dr Namgyal. The result: leaner, stronger bodies.
Nausea, vomiting, or constipation often show up early. But Dr Gangopadhyay says most patients adjust within weeks. Still, those with pancreatitis or eye complications need caution.
Dr Gangopadhyay warns that weight often returns when the drug is stopped. That’s why lifestyle must continue—even after stopping—to avoid rebound and preserve gains.
Mounjaro isn’t for everyone. Doctors stress it’s a medical tool, not a shortcut. “Get professional guidance,” urges Dr Namgyal. “It’s effective—but only if used correctly.”