'Mango rules for diabetics': When and how one should eat the fruit without regret

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Eating mango as a standalone snack between breakfast and lunch taps into your body's natural blood sugar stability, making it the safest sweet treat of the day.
Snacking on mango between lunch and dinner avoids piling carbs onto heavy meals, giving your body more time to digest without risking sudden sugar surges.
Late-night mango can sneakily elevate your blood sugar overnight, as a slowing metabolism struggles to manage the natural sugars in the fruit.
A tiny serving — just half a cup or 2–3 slices — delivers tropical sweetness without overwhelming your carb allowance or risking sugar spikes.
Pairing mango with a handful of nuts or a spoonful of yogurt slows sugar absorption, taming the fruit’s natural sugars into a safer, longer release.
Tacking mango onto a carb-heavy meal can overload your system, stacking sugars dangerously — eat it solo or with protein for better control.
Mango juices and shakes strip away fiber and flood your bloodstream with pure sugar, making them a hidden hazard even in small amounts.
If your blood sugar isn’t perfectly controlled, stick to mango once or twice a week — savor it like a rare gem, not a daily indulgence.
Start with half a cup, track your blood sugar response closely, and let real data, not cravings, guide whether mango belongs in your routine.