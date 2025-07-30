MDMA, memory loss, and HIV: What Delhi doctors are seeing after every rave

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
A new AIIMS survey reveals India’s chemsex underground is fuelled by meth, Ice, and Yaba—drugs that amplify desire, suppress fear, and dramatically raise the risk of HIV and STIs.
Chemsex isn’t rare—it’s just hidden. Among 136 participants, nearly 34% reported drug-fueled sex. And among those, nearly half had injected drugs during sex—known as slamsex.
Ice and MDMA aren’t just party drugs—they’re now linked to unprotected group sex, HIV-positive diagnoses, and a surge in sexually transmitted infections, especially among MSM communities.
IV drug use during sex isn’t fiction—it’s growing. 45% of chemsex users surveyed admitted to injecting drugs while or just before having sex. Seven tested HIV positive.
Enhanced pleasure comes at a cost: memory loss, fear, anxiety, and regrets. Doctors say many land in ERs—physically drained, psychologically shaken, and unable to recall what happened.
Chemsex remains deeply understudied in India, but experts say it’s spreading fast—especially through dating apps like Grindr, where the high-risk meets the highly available.
Delhi-based doctors say rave parties are a common trigger point—where patients later show up confused, infected, and unaware of how many partners they had.
Chemsex isn’t just risky because of drugs—it’s risky because of what they replace. Most participants reported multiple partners, rare condom use, and reliance on PrEP instead of protection.
MDMA and meth are cheap, accessible, and devastating. Doctors warn that India is importing the worst of global sex-drug culture without safety nets, awareness, or policy.