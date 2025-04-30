‘Morning disaster’: How that morning tea is quietly wrecking your metabolism

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Before you wake, your body naturally spikes cortisol and blood sugar to prep you for movement — not for chai, warns endocrinology studies.
Morning glucose surge is normal, but if you’re insulin resistant, the insulin spike is already dangerously high even before that first sip.
Your brain, muscles, and liver are already fed through the night — but tea tricks your body into thinking it needs more sugar now.
Your body craves movement upon waking — not calories. Exercise unlocks muscles to burn sugar and fats, restoring insulin sensitivity.
Tea or coffee immediately after waking hijacks your body’s natural fuel-switching mode, delaying vital fat-burning processes you desperately need.
Morning tea spikes insulin, then crashes blood sugar, making you crave even more carbs and sugar throughout the day — a deadly cycle.
30-60 minutes of movement flips your body to fat-burning mode — but early sugar intake from tea blocks this precious switch completely.
More than 50% of urban Indians have hidden insulin resistance — and morning tea is pouring fuel on this silent epidemic every single day.
Science is clear: upon waking, your body demands water and movement — not a steaming cup of sugar-laden tea pretending to be comfort.