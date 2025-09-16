“Natural Glow: 9 Proven Skin Care Remedies from Your Kitchen”

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a natural hydrator packed with antioxidants. It soothes irritation, reduces acne, and improves skin texture. Apply fresh gel daily to moisturize and heal.

Honey Glow

Raw honey locks in moisture and adds radiance. Its antibacterial properties help fight acne and scars. Use it as a mask or mix with lemon for bright skin.

Turmeric Mask

Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits reduce pimples, scars, and dullness. A paste of turmeric with honey or yogurt can deeply cleanse and brighten your skin.

Cucumber Cool

Cucumber refreshes, hydrates, and reduces puffiness. Rich in antioxidants, it lightens dark circles and soothes sunburn. Apply juice or slices for instant cooling relief.

Lemon Bright

Lemon’s vitamin C helps lighten dark spots, fight pigmentation, and enhance glow. Mix with honey or rose water, but avoid sunlight immediately after application.

Oatmeal Scrub

Oatmeal is a gentle exfoliator that removes dead cells and soothes dryness. Mixed with yogurt or milk, it cleanses pores and softens the skin naturally.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil deeply nourishes, hydrates, and restores glow. It also reduces dryness and flakiness. Massage before bedtime and wash in the morning for supple skin.

Rose Water

Rose water tones and refreshes tired skin. It maintains pH balance, reduces irritation, and adds instant freshness. Use as a natural toner daily after cleansing.

Green Tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that fight aging and acne. Applying cooled green tea bags or spray reduces inflammation, soothes skin, and tightens pores.
Related Stories

Twice a Week?: The hidden cancer warning in your heartburn Dal, Floors, Walks: The anti-influencer formula for a strong heart No Gym, No Pills: Madhavan’s shocking 21-day experiment that actually worked A Doctor Decodes SRK: The anti-ageing menu hiding in plain sight