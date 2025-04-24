'No gym, no problem': Jyothika’s surprising secret to losing 9 kg in 3 months

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In March 2025, Jyothika revealed not just a physical shift but a deeply emotional rebirth, saying she felt more confident and energized than she had in years.
Motivated by a friend’s story, she reached out to Amura Health, where her transformation began—losing 9 kilos in just 3 months without the grind of traditional gym workouts.
Her path focused on understanding gut health, digestion, and inflammation—shifting from calorie-cutting to holistic wellness, which unlocked long-standing weight struggles.
Jyothika embraced weight training over cardio, calling it the key to long-term independence and self-love—particularly vital for women navigating midlife changes.
She stressed emotional healing and stress reduction as crucial to her progress, suggesting that mental clarity fueled the body’s transformation.
Years of restrictive eating and intermittent fasting had failed her. But this time, nourishment took center stage, creating lasting change without extremes.
Adding enough protein was essential for recovery and rebuilding, especially as strength training replaced endless cardio in her weekly routine.
Recognizing the reality of post-40 metabolism, she adapted her routine to include lighter, consistent movement paired with rest and self-compassion.
Jyothika’s biggest message? Be kind to yourself. Progress isn’t always fast, but with the right mindset, small steps become a powerful transformation.
