'No meals, just hack': The shocking truth about Nikhil Kamath’s diet

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
No breakfast. Just black coffee till 2 PM. Nikhil Kamath swears by intermittent fasting—and says it’s the secret weapon behind his laser-sharp focus and lean frame.
He sits in the sun with a book every morning—not for Instagram aesthetics, but to biohack his vitamin D, circadian rhythm, and mental clarity. No SPF, just strategy.
Two cups, precisely timed. One at 11, another at 12:30. For Kamath, coffee isn’t casual—it’s a performance enhancer used with surgical precision.
No eggs, no oats, no smoothies. Just a 16-hour fast. Kamath’s morning diet is practically invisible—until you see the results in his energy and physique.
While others wind down, he lifts up. Gym from 4 to 5, sometimes again at 9. His discipline isn’t just financial—it’s physical, and twice-daily intense.
Representative pic
From lemon tea and protein shakes to electrolyte mixes, Kamath’s post-workout lineup is a science lab of recovery fuel, minus the fluff.
Just 5 hours of sleep? Yes. But with magnesium, theanine, and total screen blackout, he claims it’s not about hours—it’s about quality.
He doesn’t doomscroll. He detoxes. Before bed, it’s lights out for devices—and lights on for deep recovery.
Massage. Heat therapy. Supplements. Kamath approaches recovery like an athlete. Because in his world, peak performance isn’t optional—it’s expected.