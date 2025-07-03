Not just sweets: 10 sneaky reasons your blood sugar keeps spiking

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
One restless night is all it takes—poor sleep can quietly wreck insulin sensitivity and push blood sugar up, even without a single sweet.
Not just mental—emotional or physical stress floods your system with cortisol, a hormone that spikes glucose like a sugar-loaded snack.
Dehydration doesn’t just parch your throat—it thickens your blood, concentrating glucose and nudging sugar levels higher without warning.
Some steroids and antidepressants are silent saboteurs—interfering with blood sugar control without any sugary culprit in sight.
Skip breakfast, and your liver jumps in—releasing stored glucose that mimics a sugar rush. Regular, balanced meals are key.
That calorie-free soda? It may still trick your body into an insulin response. Artificial sweeteners can cause more confusion than clarity.
Granola bars, dressings, even “healthy” cereals often hide sugar under names you can’t pronounce. One glance at the label might save your levels.
A mild infection or fever can send stress hormones into overdrive—quietly raising blood sugar even when your diet is clean.
From periods to menopause, shifting hormones can swing your sugar levels. Tracking patterns helps spot the silent spikes.