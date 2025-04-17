‘Not just yoga’: The 9 exercises that actually help women with PCOS

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Power Walks

Brisk walking boosts insulin sensitivity, trims fat, and steadies hormones. Just 30 minutes daily can ease weight gain and fatigue, according to Mayo Clinic experts.

Spin Burn

Cycling torches belly fat and improves heart health. Whether indoor or outdoor, it’s a PCOS-friendly calorie crusher endorsed by fitness physiologists.

Aqua Boost

Swimming offers joint-safe toning and cardio gains. Harvard Health highlights its effectiveness for all body types, including those with hormonal imbalances.

Muscle Magic

Strength training with squats and lunges builds lean mass and slashes insulin resistance—critical for PCOS, per a study in Obesity Reviews.

HIIT Fix

Quick, intense bursts of movement torch fat fast. A Journal of Physiology study shows HIIT improves glucose use and insulin response in women with PCOS.

Zen Flow

Yoga calms cortisol, steadies cycles, and balances hormones. Clinical trials show regular practice lowers stress, a major PCOS trigger.

Core Reset

Pilates tightens the midsection and soothes bloating. This low-impact exercise supports pelvic health and mental clarity—perfect for PCOS balance.

Abs First

Planks and twists rev up metabolism while reducing inflammation and bloating. Core work enhances posture and supports hormonal equilibrium.

Groove Fit

Zumba and dance workouts uplift mood, torch calories, and keep routines fun. Mental health experts say dance fights anxiety, common in PCOS.
