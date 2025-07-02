Not probiotics: These 4 foods are silently reshaping gut science

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Move over prunes—kiwi might be the new gut hero. With natural enzymes like actinidin and 3g of fibre per fruit, Dr. Karan Rajan swears by two-a-day for smoother digestion.
Turns out your morning brew is doing more than waking you up. Both regular and decaf coffee stimulate colonic movement and boost beneficial gut bacteria—just don’t drown it in cream.
Almonds, pistachios, and especially walnuts deliver fibre, healthy fats, and gut-nourishing prebiotics in one crunchy handful. Dr. Reddy says 30–40g daily keeps your microbiome happy.
Packed with live cultures, 150–200g of plain yoghurt can help repopulate your gut after antibiotics. But only if it’s unsweetened and says “live and active cultures” on the label.
Forget the pills. Polyphenols in coffee, fibre in kiwi, and resistant starches in nuts work together to feed your gut’s good bacteria—naturally, daily.
Soak your nuts. Dr. Reddy highlights that soaking almonds or walnuts reduces phytic acid, improving mineral absorption and easing digestion.
Dr. Rajan eats the last two items—coffee and yoghurt—every day. His go-to? Coffee with nuts for an energy-digestive combo, and yoghurt for gut balance.
Gut health isn’t built overnight. Dr. Reddy says 4–6 weeks of consistent intake of these foods—plus hydration and fibre—can make a measurable difference.
The best gut regimen includes more than food. Dr. Reddy urges pairing these picks with sleep, stress control, greens, and fermented foods for a 360° digestive upgrade.