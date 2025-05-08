'One meal, 20 kg': Inside Karan Johar’s brutal weight-loss regime

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Karan Johar shuts down weight-loss drug rumours, saying, “If I took Ozempic, I’d monetize it.” His denial comes after months of whispers linking him to the celebrity-favoured injection.
Since his youth, Karan says he’s “battled the bulge.” Despite hundreds of diets and workouts, the scale barely moved — until he discovered a hidden thyroid condition sabotaging his progress.
He reveals living with body dysmorphia, a condition where people obsess over perceived flaws. Even now, post-transformation, he says, “I still despise my reflection some days.”
On Raj Shamani’s show, Karan confronted the Ozempic rumours head-on, challenging critics: “Do the emotional mathematics of my life — why would I lie about a drug?”
He credits his transformation to OMAD — One Meal A Day — a punishing diet he followed for seven months. “The first seven days were hell,” he confessed, “but I was relentless.”
“If I took it, I’d turn ambassador,” Karan joked about Ozempic. With trademark wit, he turned speculation into satire, hinting at how image and brand go hand-in-hand in showbiz.
His OMAD meal was strict: no lactose, no gluten, no glucose. Nutritionists note this kind of restriction can yield results, but also warn of long-term sustainability risks.
At 52, Karan says he’s never felt better in his body, despite the internal struggles. His transformation, he says, brought not just physical change — but long-lost joy.
As a single father of twins, he says transparency is key. “I’ve never hidden anything,” he claims. “Why would I lie about this, of all things?” His candor is both a defense and a declaration.