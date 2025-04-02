One Meal a Day: Weight loss miracle or metabolic risk? What you need to know

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
At 58, Shah Rukh Khan defies age with razor-sharp abs and unmatched energy, crediting OMAD for keeping him light, focused, and physique-ready for intense roles like Pathaan. He says it’s more a lifestyle than a diet.
OMAD extends fasting to 23 hours, allowing insulin levels to drop and the body to tap into fat stores. According to Dr. Jason Fung, a nephrologist and fasting expert, this process enhances fat oxidation and improves metabolic flexibility.
Imagine planning one meal, not three. OMAD devotees love its simplicity—one meal means less decision fatigue, more time, and fewer dishes. It’s ideal for high-performers like SRK with non-traditional schedules.
OMAD isn’t all glory—some report “hangry” episodes and energy slumps. Nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert warns that fasting too long may impair concentration, cause dizziness, or spike cortisol levels if not managed well.
Hugh Jackman trained like a beast for Wolverine, adopting intermittent fasting (sometimes OMAD) to cut fat while preserving muscle. His trainer used timed eating to boost HGH (growth hormone) levels for lean muscle retention.
Jack Dorsey’s one-meal-a-day plan is more than a tech mogul’s whim. He describes it as a tool for better productivity and stress control, saying it sharpens mental clarity and quiets his digestive system.
Despite eating once a day, SRK doesn’t skimp on strength. He ends his day with planks, pushups, and functional training to preserve muscle mass, proof that OMAD doesn’t mean skipping the gym.
OMAD meals need to pack a punch. Dietitians advise including lean proteins, good fats, complex carbs, and greens. SRK reportedly avoids sugar, refined carbs, and snacks to ensure clean fuel for his body.
OMAD isn't a universal fix. Doctors advise caution for those with medical needs, eating disorders, or athletes. The intense fasting window may risk deficiencies and poor performance if not carefully planned.