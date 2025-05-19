'One missed test can cost you everything': The truth about prostate cancer in India

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Prostate cancer is quietly becoming India’s third most common male cancer, with over 47,000 new cases expected annually by 2025—and yet most men won’t know until it’s too late.
Men in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai face prostate cancer rates double that of rural India. Experts say Westernized diets, pollution, and sedentary lifestyles may be fueling the urban surge.
More than half of Indian men are diagnosed in advanced stages. Without routine screenings like PSA tests or DREs, early warning signs are missed—and treatment windows close fast.
When U.S. President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis made headlines, it reignited global attention. But in India, many still lack access to basic screenings that could save lives.
India’s healthcare system lacks organized screening programs for prostate cancer. The result? Missed early detections, more aggressive tumors, and lower survival rates than the West.
Have a father or brother with prostate cancer? Your risk more than doubles. Genetic mutations like BRCA1/2 aren’t just for women—they’re quietly raising red flags in Indian men too.
In India, most diagnoses hit after 70—but the seeds are sown earlier. Doctors urge men over 50 to start regular screenings, even if they feel perfectly healthy.
High red meat, low fiber, and obesity are turning meals into minefields. Studies suggest cruciferous veggies and lycopene-rich foods like tomatoes may offer crucial protection.
Beyond PSA: new tools like PHI scores, PCA3 urine tests, and MRI-guided biopsies are changing how prostate cancer is detected—offering hope for more accurate, earlier diagnosis.