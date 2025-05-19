'One missed test can cost you everything': The truth about prostate cancer in India

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Silent Climb

Prostate cancer is quietly becoming India’s third most common male cancer, with over 47,000 new cases expected annually by 2025—and yet most men won’t know until it’s too late.

Urban Alarm

Men in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai face prostate cancer rates double that of rural India. Experts say Westernized diets, pollution, and sedentary lifestyles may be fueling the urban surge.

Late Trap

More than half of Indian men are diagnosed in advanced stages. Without routine screenings like PSA tests or DREs, early warning signs are missed—and treatment windows close fast.

Biden Effect

When U.S. President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis made headlines, it reignited global attention. But in India, many still lack access to basic screenings that could save lives.

Screening Gap

India’s healthcare system lacks organized screening programs for prostate cancer. The result? Missed early detections, more aggressive tumors, and lower survival rates than the West.

Genetic Danger

Have a father or brother with prostate cancer? Your risk more than doubles. Genetic mutations like BRCA1/2 aren’t just for women—they’re quietly raising red flags in Indian men too.

Age Alarm

In India, most diagnoses hit after 70—but the seeds are sown earlier. Doctors urge men over 50 to start regular screenings, even if they feel perfectly healthy.

Diet Divide

High red meat, low fiber, and obesity are turning meals into minefields. Studies suggest cruciferous veggies and lycopene-rich foods like tomatoes may offer crucial protection.

Better Tests

Beyond PSA: new tools like PHI scores, PCA3 urine tests, and MRI-guided biopsies are changing how prostate cancer is detected—offering hope for more accurate, earlier diagnosis.
Related Stories

Jackfruit, drumsticks, bael: Which summer superfood will save your gut? 'Gym craze gone wrong': Why India’s youth are facing early hip replacements Virat Kohli’s fitness code: From candy addict to HIIT hero, the rules he lives and lifts by Ananya Panday’s gut cleanse craze: The diet trend that’s taking over social media