Poisonous Discovery: How uranium in Bihar’s water is seeping into mother’s milk

In a startling revelation, uranium has been detected in breast milk across Bihar’s Gangetic plains. The study, published in Scientific Reports, reveals shocking contamination that puts infants’ health at risk. Experts warn of long-term developmental consequences.
Uranium, a colorless but deadly contaminant, quietly enters the lives of mothers in Bihar, infiltrating breast milk. The findings suggest a massive environmental issue—one that threatens vulnerable infants who are unknowingly exposed to toxic risks.
Bihar’s groundwater has been found to carry uranium, seeping into the breast milk of mothers in agricultural districts. Though the threat is invisible, the health dangers are anything but. Infants in the region could be facing long-term cognitive challenges.
With uranium levels reaching disturbing heights, the source of contamination is clear: groundwater. The study confirms that the chemical’s path from earth to human body is far more direct—and dangerous—than anyone could have imagined.
A sample of 40 mothers across six districts showed uranium traces in every breast milk sample tested. The highest levels were found in Katihar, raising alarms over the safety of local drinking water. How many more are unknowingly exposed?
Around 70% of infants consuming contaminated breast milk are at risk of kidney and neurological issues. While the carcinogenic threat remains low, the long-term impact on their development could be devastating. Why hasn’t this been addressed sooner?
Despite the findings, researchers stress the importance of breastfeeding. But with uranium tainting the milk, how safe is it for the next generation? A call for environmental action is loud and clear—but will it be heeded before it’s too late?
For years, uranium contamination in Bihar’s groundwater went unnoticed. Now, as researchers uncover its presence in breast milk, the true scale of the problem emerges. What other hidden dangers are lurking in Bihar’s daily life?
Mothers in Bihar face an impossible dilemma: continue breastfeeding, which offers vital immunity, or risk exposing their infants to a radioactive toxin. The solution lies not in choosing between the two, but in fixing the source of contamination itself.
