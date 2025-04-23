Preity Zinta’s 1-move health hack: The no-gym trick to stronger core and back

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Preity Zinta nails the glute bridge on a stability ball, showing how to sculpt strength and elegance in one smooth lift.
Zinta’s move is perfect for anyone stuck in a chair all day—it strengthens glutes, restores posture, and revives energy.
Feeling tight and hinged? Zinta’s go-to bridge reactivates the glutes and hamstrings, reversing slouch and stiffness.
That ball under her feet isn’t just for show—it fires up the core and improves coordination with every rep.
Preity proves you don’t need fancy gear. A stability ball and a strong will can reshape your body, right at home.
This glute bridge variation is Zinta’s secret to keeping back pain at bay while building deep core and hip strength.
With moves like decline crunches, Zinta shows women in their 40s how to future-proof their core and stay injury-free.
Preity’s workouts blend form and function—each movement refines posture and defines muscles.
Her consistent practice shows that age is no barrier to strength, grace, or glowing health—just commitment.
