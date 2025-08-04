 Rain, cough, repeat? These monsoon drinks might flip the script

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Throat Trickery

That itchy, raspy tickle in your throat may not need meds at all. Experts say a hot ginger brew can soothe irritation faster than lozenges—and it might even help kill viruses mid-sip.

Nose Games

When your nose runs like a broken faucet and you can’t breathe through the stuffiness, peppermint tea might be your unexpected fix. Doctors say it works like vapor therapy—from the inside.

Sleep Cough

That wet cough keeping you up at night? One calming tea may knock it out—and knock you out. Chamomile isn’t just a sleep aid, it’s a mucus-busting secret weapon few use right.

Fever Flower

Echinacea isn’t just pretty—it’s potent. With antiviral powers backed by lab studies, this floral herbal tea may shrink your sick days and replace your usual fever meds.

Ache Alchemy

Those dull, dragging body aches might be more inflammation than fatigue. A cup of turmeric tea, rich in curcumin, could ease pain naturally—without reaching for a pill.

Head Rush

Seasonal headaches? It’s not all in your head. Green tea may help hydrate, reduce pressure, and boost brain flow—especially if your migraines spike during weather changes.

Basil Burnout

When sluggishness drags you down post-rain, tulsi tea could be your rescue ritual. It stokes digestive fire, sharpens your mind, and gets your gut in sync again.

Chest Grip

Feel that tight grip in your chest after a sneeze-fest? Licorice root tea may help melt away mucus and calm lung congestion—with science to back its expectorant effects.

Sugar Saboteurs

Your sweet cravings during a rainy evening might be wrecking your gut. Nutritionists warn: sugar stirs chaos in your microbiome—leaving you open to seasonal infections.
Related Stories

Seizures from salad: The brain parasite spreading silently in monsoon Mumbai Low-fat lies: 9 so-called healthy foods secretly packed with sugar MDMA, memory loss, and HIV: What Delhi doctors are seeing after every rave Step Count Shocker: Why 7,000 Might Be the New 10,000