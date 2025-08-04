 Rain, cough, repeat? These monsoon drinks might flip the script

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
That itchy, raspy tickle in your throat may not need meds at all. Experts say a hot ginger brew can soothe irritation faster than lozenges—and it might even help kill viruses mid-sip.
When your nose runs like a broken faucet and you can’t breathe through the stuffiness, peppermint tea might be your unexpected fix. Doctors say it works like vapor therapy—from the inside.
That wet cough keeping you up at night? One calming tea may knock it out—and knock you out. Chamomile isn’t just a sleep aid, it’s a mucus-busting secret weapon few use right.
Echinacea isn’t just pretty—it’s potent. With antiviral powers backed by lab studies, this floral herbal tea may shrink your sick days and replace your usual fever meds.
Those dull, dragging body aches might be more inflammation than fatigue. A cup of turmeric tea, rich in curcumin, could ease pain naturally—without reaching for a pill.
Seasonal headaches? It’s not all in your head. Green tea may help hydrate, reduce pressure, and boost brain flow—especially if your migraines spike during weather changes.
When sluggishness drags you down post-rain, tulsi tea could be your rescue ritual. It stokes digestive fire, sharpens your mind, and gets your gut in sync again.
Feel that tight grip in your chest after a sneeze-fest? Licorice root tea may help melt away mucus and calm lung congestion—with science to back its expectorant effects.
Your sweet cravings during a rainy evening might be wrecking your gut. Nutritionists warn: sugar stirs chaos in your microbiome—leaving you open to seasonal infections.