Ranbir Kapoor’s body science: How he bulged up without crash diets or shortcuts

Willpower Weapon

Ranbir shows up—always. Even 30 minutes beats skipping. His discipline, not hacks, drives his transformation.

Muscle Method

He builds slow. No shortcuts, no crash bulk-ups. Pure progressive training over years, not months.

Lean Fuel

Low-carb, high-protein. Brown rice, chicken, dal, veggies. Skipped rotis for over 1.5 years to stay lean.

Home Plate

Home-cooked over hotel menus. Clean, simple meals trump fancy diets in Ranbir’s routine.

Detox Shot

His day starts with a green gut-healing shot of amla, aloe vera, turmeric, wheatgrass—his biohacked tonic.

Hydration Rule

Water, coconut water, fresh juice—hydration fuels his recovery, stamina, and muscle repair.

Cheat Smart

Burgers? Yes—but only on cheat days. Controlled indulgence keeps him balanced, never derailed.

Role Fuel

His diet flexes per role. Calories and protein tweaked for Animal, Ramayana or romcoms.

Sustainable Bulk

Animal wasn’t built overnight. Clean muscle, clean food, clean grind—no gimmicks, no crash gains.
