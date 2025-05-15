Ranbir Kapoor’s body science: How he bulged up without crash diets or shortcuts

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Credit: Instagram
Ranbir shows up—always. Even 30 minutes beats skipping. His discipline, not hacks, drives his transformation.
Representative pic
He builds slow. No shortcuts, no crash bulk-ups. Pure progressive training over years, not months.
Credit: Instagram
Low-carb, high-protein. Brown rice, chicken, dal, veggies. Skipped rotis for over 1.5 years to stay lean.
Representative pic
Home-cooked over hotel menus. Clean, simple meals trump fancy diets in Ranbir’s routine.
Credit: Instagram/drewnealpt
His day starts with a green gut-healing shot of amla, aloe vera, turmeric, wheatgrass—his biohacked tonic.
Water, coconut water, fresh juice—hydration fuels his recovery, stamina, and muscle repair.
Representative pic
Burgers? Yes—but only on cheat days. Controlled indulgence keeps him balanced, never derailed.
His diet flexes per role. Calories and protein tweaked for Animal, Ramayana or romcoms.
Animal wasn’t built overnight. Clean muscle, clean food, clean grind—no gimmicks, no crash gains.