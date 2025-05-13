'Reheat. Repeat. Regret': The everyday cooking habit hurting your liver most

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Forget sugar. Forget booze. Seed oils may be the liver’s real silent killer—lurking in your daily diet under the guise of “heart healthy.”
Seed oils like sunflower and safflower flood your body with omega-6. Needed in small doses, but overdose? It turns into pure inflammatory chaos.
Chronic inflammation triggered by excess omega-6 forces your liver into overtime—leading to stealth damage you won’t notice until it’s too late.
Reheated oils morph into sludge, birthing toxic compounds that assault your liver, gut, and heart. Think deep-fried street food? It’s a chemical war inside you.
Layer seed oils on top of sugar and alcohol? That’s the triple threat—turning your liver into a battlefield of fat deposits, toxins, and inflammation.
Dr Siddhant Bhargava, doctor and co-founder of InnerGize, warned in a viral LinkedIn post that overused and reheated seed oils might be the silent liver killer most people ignore.
Ditch the cheap plastic-bottle oils. Rotate with olive oil, coconut oil, ghee, and cold-pressed heroes that love your liver back.
Rule number one? Never reheat your cooking oil. That leftover pakora oil is more dangerous than you think.
Your liver isn’t under attack by one enemy—it’s the entire processed food army. Cut the seed oils, but fix the lifestyle too.