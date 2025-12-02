Researchers uncover a budget snack that could reshape brain-health advice

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Researchers at Maastricht University have thrown a curveball at the supplement industry: a humble, pantry-level snack boosted global cerebral blood flow by 3.6% in older adults, hinting at a vascular upgrade you can literally chew on.
Sixteen weeks, 60 grams of peanuts a day, and suddenly verbal memory jumps nearly 6%. The scientists behind the Clinical Nutrition study say the improvements stunned even them—suggesting cognitive gains might start with a crunch.
Instead of capsules and nootropic cocktails, the trial showed that unsalted, skin-roasted peanuts quietly outperformed expectations, enhancing oxygen delivery across the brain’s highways with measurable physiological precision.
The frontal and temporal lobes—regions tied to memory, language, and decision-making—lit up with increased blood flow during testing. Researchers say this neural nourishment could help buffer age-related cognitive dips.
In an era of pricey brain-health promises, peanuts—one of the most affordable protein sources—emerge as a shockingly effective contender, leaving experts rethinking the economics of cognitive wellness.
Study author Peter Joris notes the star ingredient might be L-arginine, the amino acid behind improved vessel function. Add in antioxidants from peanut skins, and you have a biological cocktail your brain seems eager to sip.
With WHO estimating 57 million people living with dementia in 2021, rising to 139 million by 2050, the discovery lands like a hopeful breadcrumb on the trail toward accessible, daily protection for aging minds.
Beyond brain perks, participants experienced notable dips in systolic and pulse pressure—5 mmHg and 4 mmHg—hinting that this everyday snack could quietly double as a cardiovascular ally.
While nothing is a magic bullet—and allergies are real—the idea that a familiar, unfussy nut might rival high-tech interventions gives this study an irresistible twist that nutrition experts are now watching closely.