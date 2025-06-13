Sadhguru on Life and Death: The quiet revelation that might change how you breathe

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
With every breath, you're dying—literally. Sadhguru says inhalation is life, exhalation is death, happening nonstop. What if every sigh marked your exit as much as your entry?
Think you're alive because your heart beats? Sadhguru flips that. You're also dying, moment by moment, and awareness—not biology—determines your real state.
The more you fear death, the less you live. According to Sadhguru, misunderstanding mortality leads to mediocrity, keeping you trapped in petty concerns while life slips away.
Embrace death, find bliss. Sadhguru claims accepting your end triggers gratitude, not gloom. Could the secret to happiness be surrendering to the inevitable?
You might die, but your karma lingers. Sadhguru says your habits and history outlive your body—haunting your next incarnation like an invisible fingerprint.
After death, your consciousness doesn't vanish—it lingers, stripped of mind and flesh. Sadhguru says this post-life state can feel like heaven or hell, based on your attachments.
Want a good death? Let your desires die first. Sadhguru warns: if you're clinging to unfinished dreams, death won’t set you free—it’ll trap you deeper.
You’re not done when you die. According to Sadhguru, karma programs your next body like software—reincarnation isn't mysticism, it's energetic recycling.
Time isn’t just ticking—it's killing you. Sadhguru sees each moment as both birth and death. If you noticed, would you live differently?