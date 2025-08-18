'Sadhguru Told Me One Thing': Why Upasana Konidela won’t skip ragi for her daughter

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Every single day, Upasana Konidela feeds her daughter ragi. Not oats, not quinoa—ragi. Endorsed by Sadhguru himself, it’s the Konidela household’s non-negotiable superfood.
“Just drink ragi kanji,” Sadhguru told Upasana. His daughter Radhe did it daily—and according to Upasana, she’s glowing proof that ancient grains beat beauty fads.
While celebrity kids sip on imported formulas, Klin Kaara Konidela starts her day with finger millet. Proof that star health starts in the high chair.
Dt. Gulnaaz Shaikh says ragi isn’t just traditional—it’s transformative. Packed with fiber, amino acids, and antioxidants, it’s a gut-healing, sugar-balancing powerhouse.
Ragi is naturally gluten-free, easy to digest, and high in calcium—making it the go-to grain for growing kids and carb-conscious adults.
From roti to cookies, ragi wears many hats. Want your kid to eat it without a fuss? Try ragi pancakes or a chocolatey malt drink—it’s nostalgia with a nutrition boost.
Yes, you can have too much of a good thing. Dietitians warn overloading on ragi can cause bloating. Keep it at 2–3 tablespoons for kids, half a cup for adults.
Forget expensive health food—Upasana’s go-to beauty and wellness hack for her daughter is centuries old, rooted in rural India, and costs less than a coffee.
As millet gets a global rebrand, ragi quietly rises as India’s next supergrain—with celeb moms, wellness gurus, and nutritionists singing its praises in harmony.