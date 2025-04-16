Sadhguru warns: This one body part is silently killing your spiritual progress

Core Support

The spine holds you upright and balanced. Sadhguru calls it your body’s axis—neglect it, and structure crumbles.

Neural Highway

Your spine isn’t just bones—it’s the carrier of life’s signals. Misalign it, and your whole system feels the glitch.

Energy Channel

In yoga, the spine is the Sushumna—the sacred highway of prana. It’s not just physical; it’s your energetic lifeline.

Daily Blindspot

We train abs, arms, and legs—but forget the backbone. Only pain wakes us up to this silent sufferer.

Mind-Body Link

A misaligned spine messes with your mood, clarity, and calm. Sadhguru says spinal care equals mental care.

Vital Breath

How well you breathe is shaped by your spine. A stiff spine means shallow breath—and low vitality.

Modern Trap

Slouching at desks, couches, and cars—our lifestyle is a war against the spine. And we’re losing.

Yogic Engine

Every serious yogic pose respects the spine. Asanas and pranayama exist to unlock its untapped power.

Cosmic Axis

Sadhguru says your spine is the axis of your universe. Keep it fluid, aligned, and alive—and access higher dimensions.
