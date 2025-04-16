Sadhguru warns: This one body part is silently killing your spiritual progress

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
The spine holds you upright and balanced. Sadhguru calls it your body’s axis—neglect it, and structure crumbles.
Your spine isn’t just bones—it’s the carrier of life’s signals. Misalign it, and your whole system feels the glitch.
In yoga, the spine is the Sushumna—the sacred highway of prana. It’s not just physical; it’s your energetic lifeline.
We train abs, arms, and legs—but forget the backbone. Only pain wakes us up to this silent sufferer.
A misaligned spine messes with your mood, clarity, and calm. Sadhguru says spinal care equals mental care.
How well you breathe is shaped by your spine. A stiff spine means shallow breath—and low vitality.
Slouching at desks, couches, and cars—our lifestyle is a war against the spine. And we’re losing.
Every serious yogic pose respects the spine. Asanas and pranayama exist to unlock its untapped power.
Sadhguru says your spine is the axis of your universe. Keep it fluid, aligned, and alive—and access higher dimensions.