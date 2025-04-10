'Sadhguru’s eating code': The technique that rewires your body's inner system

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Sadhguru says touching food builds a sensory bond. You instinctively know if it suits your body—something cutlery can never teach, he insists.
Fingertips signal your brain to prep the gut. Studies show enzymes and juices get activated even before your first bite, improving digestion efficiency.
Eating by hand activates Panchamahabhuta. According to Ayurveda, this elemental balance through fingers fosters healing and inner harmony.
Hands slow you down. This increases mindfulness, and science agrees—mindful eating reduces overeating and boosts satisfaction.
Sadhguru highlights natural hand flora. These helpful microbes from clean hands support gut immunity—unlike sterile metal utensils.
Your fingers are natural thermometers. They protect your tongue by detecting heat levels, which cutlery can't do until it’s too late.
The movement of your fingers while eating isn't just functional—it promotes blood flow, acting like a mini exercise for your hands.
A slower eating pace from using hands has been linked to better insulin response. Fast utensil-eating correlates with higher diabetes risk, says a study in BMJ Open.
Worried about hygiene? Sadhguru counters: you know your hands are clean—do you trust that restaurant fork more?