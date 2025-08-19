Sadhguru’s raw rules: 9 ancient practices reshaping modern Indian wellness

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
What if immunity didn’t come from pills—but from mud? Sadhguru swears by daily earth contact to ground your body and supercharge your system.
Your plate might be the root of your fatigue. Up to 50% raw foods—think sprouts, fruits, and crunch—could reboot your energy like nothing cooked ever could.
Skip the midnight snacks. Leaving long gaps between meals, Sadhguru says, isn't starvation—it’s clarity, healing, and a sharper mind.
He claims it matters how your water rests before you drink it. This ancient hydration practice is making a curious comeback in urban Indian homes.
A simple shower before sleep isn’t just about hygiene. It’s a yogic cleanse that Sadhguru insists washes away stress—not just sweat.
Sadhguru’s twist on mindful eating: start with gratitude, tune in to hunger, and drop the autopilot eating patterns that cloud your system.
There’s a reason yogis eat sitting on the floor. This one small posture shift, Sadhguru says, channels energy better than any diet ever could.
A few minutes of daily silence can detox the mind more deeply than most therapy. Sadhguru calls it mental hygiene—essential, not optional.
According to him, joy isn’t an outcome—it’s a practice. Living with willingness, even in struggle, might just be the most radical wellness hack yet.