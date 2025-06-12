'Sadhguru’s summer code': Ancient tricks to cool your body and calm your mind

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
When the world heats up—literally and emotionally—Sadhguru says your real AC is inner balance. Stay centered, or spiral into chaos. The choice, he warns, is more urgent than ever.
Forget colas. Sadhguru swears by ash gourd juice as nature’s coolant. Packed with water and pranic energy, it’s his daily antidote to rising body heat and modern overstimulation.
Five drops, five zones, five minutes. Sadhguru’s castor oil trick targets energy centers and cools your system faster than your AC—one of the most overlooked hacks in ancient yogic wisdom.
Feeling overheated or anxious? Sheetali Kriya, a yogic breathing technique, cools from the inside out. It’s not just breathwork—it’s a thermal circuit breaker.
Green gram, or mung beans, may look humble—but Sadhguru ranks them high for their cooling, balancing effect. They're the quiet warriors of summer digestion and gut clarity.
Yoga at noon? Big mistake. According to Sadhguru, practice before 8:30 AM or after 4:30 PM. Anything in between risks turning your body into a heat engine.
Ditch the ice cubes. Sadhguru advises sipping water close to body temperature. Cold water may shock your system—instead, sync with it. Hydration isn’t just quantity; it’s harmony.
It’s not indulgence—it’s survival. Multiple cold showers a day are part of Sadhguru’s summer discipline. Think of it as hydrotherapy for the overheated soul.
You can’t cool your body if the Earth’s on fire. Sadhguru ties personal well-being to planetary health—urging reforestation, water conservation, and environmental intelligence as spiritual responsibility.