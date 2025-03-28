'Secrets of sattvic power': Ancient Yogis’ diet that still heals in modern times

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Sattvic eating, from ancient Ayurveda, means consuming pure, plant-based foods prepared with intention—believed to uplift the body, mind, and spirit in unison by yogic and Vedic traditions.
Foods like steamed vegetables, lentils, and rice are easy on the gut. Ayurvedic experts highlight their role in easing digestive stress and enhancing nutrient absorption.
Fruits, turmeric, and leafy greens pack antioxidants that support the immune system. Studies in The Journal of Nutrition link plant-rich diets with stronger immunity.
Whole grains, legumes, and seeds nourish without excess calories. This nutrient-dense combo promotes fullness and aids weight control, without the crash of fad diets.
Sattvic staples like milk, almonds, and basil are known to calm the nervous system and sharpen focus—ideal for meditation, as taught in classical yoga texts.
Avoiding processed food and stimulants like caffeine, the diet relies on oats, ghee, and fruits to deliver steady, clean energy from sunrise to nightfall.
High-fiber foods like flaxseeds and greens help cleanse the digestive tract. According to Ayurvedic healers, this internal purification also enhances mental clarity.
Excluding pungent items like garlic and onions, sattvic meals reduce agitation and support emotional balance—Dr. Frawley notes their importance in managing stress.
Includes fresh fruits (mangoes, berries), gentle veggies (spinach, carrots), whole grains (quinoa, barley), legumes, nuts, dairy, herbal teas, mild spices, and natural sweeteners.