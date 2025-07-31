Seizures from salad: The brain parasite spreading silently in monsoon Mumbai

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
It starts with an innocent salad—ends with seizures and brain cysts. Tapeworm eggs from unwashed vegetables are triggering a silent neurological crisis in monsoon-hit Mumbai.
When Leander Paes collapsed with seizures in 2003, doctors in the US were baffled. The culprit? A brain parasite he likely picked up from food—unseen, undiagnosed, unforgettable.
Think it only affects meat eaters? Think again. Most Indian neurocysticercosis cases are in vegetarians—thanks to contaminated water splashing onto raw fruits and greens.
Ingested tapeworm eggs may go unnoticed—until larvae travel to your brain. The result? Seizures, headaches, nausea, confusion, and, in severe cases, coma or death.
Monsoon floods mix sewage with drinking water. This sets off a perfect storm: poor sanitation, raw produce, and one microscopic egg capable of brain damage.
The disease unfolds in brutal stages—first silent, then inflammatory, and finally, calcified brain lesions. Each phase can bring lifelong neurological issues.
Late-onset seizures, nausea, vomiting, and confusion aren’t random—they could be early flags of a worm nesting in the brain. Imaging is often the only way to catch it.
Children, vegetarians, and people with weak immunity are especially vulnerable. It’s not a hygiene problem—it’s a systemic failure during monsoon chaos.
Doctors are calling for mass deworming drives and stricter food hygiene awareness. Albendazole and anti-epileptic drugs can help—but prevention is still the best defense.