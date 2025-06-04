She eats by 6.30 pm, sleeps by 9.30: Here’s what it is doing to Kareena Kapoor’s body

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

6:30 Rule

Kareena Kapoor eats dinner by 6:30 pm—and it’s not about vanity. It’s about syncing with nature’s clock and unlocking a metabolic superpower.

Lights Out by 9:30

She sleeps like a monk at 9:30 pm, wakes up refreshed, and torches calories before sunrise. No pills, no shortcuts—just ruthless routine.

Melatonin Magic

Eating early turbocharges melatonin, the sleep hormone. When digestion sleeps with you, your body gets to heal—not just survive.

Representative pic

Fasting Without Trying

An early dinner gives you a 12–14 hour fast—without the struggle. While you’re dreaming, your body is burning fat. Effortless calorie cleanse.

Representative pic

Acidic No More

Late-night bloat, gas, and acid reflux? Kareena’s got a cure: finish eating before sundown and let your body chill, not churn.

Hormones on Fire

When you eat early, your hormones are fully alert, ready to digest and distribute energy. Late-night meals? That’s hormonal sabotage.

Representative pic

Sleep = Shred

Studies show you burn more calories while resting if dinner’s early. Sleep becomes your secret gym—and the results show up on your waistline.

Representative pic

Fat Storage Flip

Late dinners reroute calories to fat. Early ones flip that switch—your body uses energy, not hoards it. Kareena didn’t age backward by accident.

Representative pic

Power Mornings

With food digested and sleep unbroken, Kareena starts her day with yoga and training. Early dinner isn’t sacrifice—it’s supercharging your mornings.

Related Stories

‘Tonic to Toxic’: New reports reveal Ashwagandha’s hidden health threat Heart’s Hidden Messenger: Your feet may know you're at risk before your chest does 'Turmeric before tea': The real story behind Shehnaaz Gill’s radical body reset India’s hidden health crisis: The hormone fueling fat, fear, and fatigue