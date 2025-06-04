She eats by 6.30 pm, sleeps by 9.30: Here’s what it is doing to Kareena Kapoor’s body

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Kareena Kapoor eats dinner by 6:30 pm—and it’s not about vanity. It’s about syncing with nature’s clock and unlocking a metabolic superpower.
She sleeps like a monk at 9:30 pm, wakes up refreshed, and torches calories before sunrise. No pills, no shortcuts—just ruthless routine.
Eating early turbocharges melatonin, the sleep hormone. When digestion sleeps with you, your body gets to heal—not just survive.
An early dinner gives you a 12–14 hour fast—without the struggle. While you’re dreaming, your body is burning fat. Effortless calorie cleanse.
Late-night bloat, gas, and acid reflux? Kareena’s got a cure: finish eating before sundown and let your body chill, not churn.
When you eat early, your hormones are fully alert, ready to digest and distribute energy. Late-night meals? That’s hormonal sabotage.
Studies show you burn more calories while resting if dinner’s early. Sleep becomes your secret gym—and the results show up on your waistline.
Late dinners reroute calories to fat. Early ones flip that switch—your body uses energy, not hoards it. Kareena didn’t age backward by accident.
With food digested and sleep unbroken, Kareena starts her day with yoga and training. Early dinner isn’t sacrifice—it’s supercharging your mornings.