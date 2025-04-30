‘Silent killer’: The shocking risk of ignoring blood sugar over 300

Danger Zone

Blood sugar above 370 mg/dL is a medical emergency — risking stroke, diabetic coma, or even death if not treated immediately.

Silent Killer

Levels above 250 mg/dL silently damage your kidneys, heart, and eyes — even without obvious symptoms, danger builds every hour.

Crisis Point

Crossing 300 mg/dL can trigger diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a deadly condition that strikes fast with confusion, nausea, and extreme fatigue.

Emergency Signs

Severe thirst, blurred vision, abdominal pain, and endless urination are urgent red flags — don’t wait, rush for medical help immediately.

Heart Hazard

High sugars block arteries faster, causing premature heart attacks and early heart disease — a hidden crisis for all diabetics.

Deadly Triggers

Missed medication, infections, poor food, or extreme stress can suddenly push sugar into dangerous zones without warning.

Hydration First

In a sugar emergency, immediately drink plenty of water — it helps flush excess glucose and reduces risk of ketone buildup.

Ketone Danger

Test for ketones if sugar spikes — ketones signal your body is starting to shut down into ketoacidosis, a life-threatening state.

Action Plan

High readings need instant doctor consultation, possible medication adjustment, insulin tweaks, and 24/7 sugar monitoring to avoid collapse.
