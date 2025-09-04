Sip to Soothe: 4 gut-friendly drinks experts say may ease acid reflux

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Water Wins

Plain water helps flush out excess acid, dilute stomach contents, and maintain a healthy pH—especially when sipped slowly throughout the day.

Fennel Fix

Fennel seed water contains soothing compounds that relax digestive muscles and ease bloating, gas, and post-meal discomfort.

Basil Boost

Basil water’s gentle anti-inflammatory properties can calm an irritated stomach lining and help settle acid-triggered irritation.

Coconut Calm

Low in acid and high in electrolytes, coconut water can neutralise acidity and hydrate—though its natural sugars may not suit everyone.

Timing Matters

Big gulps can backfire. Experts advise sipping small portions slowly to prevent bloating and support better gut rhythm.

Portion Caution

Too much of any drink—even herbal—can trigger symptoms. Stick to moderate quantities and observe how your body responds.

Hidden Triggers

Fennel and basil may seem harmless, but allergies or sensitivities can turn these helpers into gut irritants for some people.

Mineral Warning

Coconut water is rich in potassium—great for most, but potentially risky for those with kidney conditions or on specific medications.

Personal Path

No one-size-fits-all fix. Experts suggest keeping a food and symptom diary to find what truly soothes your gut.
