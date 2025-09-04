Sip to Soothe: 4 gut-friendly drinks experts say may ease acid reflux

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Plain water helps flush out excess acid, dilute stomach contents, and maintain a healthy pH—especially when sipped slowly throughout the day.
Fennel seed water contains soothing compounds that relax digestive muscles and ease bloating, gas, and post-meal discomfort.
Basil water’s gentle anti-inflammatory properties can calm an irritated stomach lining and help settle acid-triggered irritation.
Low in acid and high in electrolytes, coconut water can neutralise acidity and hydrate—though its natural sugars may not suit everyone.
Big gulps can backfire. Experts advise sipping small portions slowly to prevent bloating and support better gut rhythm.
Too much of any drink—even herbal—can trigger symptoms. Stick to moderate quantities and observe how your body responds.
Fennel and basil may seem harmless, but allergies or sensitivities can turn these helpers into gut irritants for some people.
Coconut water is rich in potassium—great for most, but potentially risky for those with kidney conditions or on specific medications.
No one-size-fits-all fix. Experts suggest keeping a food and symptom diary to find what truly soothes your gut.