'Sitting is the new smoking': 9 reasons it could be killing you slowly

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Sitting shuts down leg and glute engagement, causing muscles to weaken over time. It also limits bone stimulation, raising the risk of brittle bones and osteoporosis (Mayo Clinic).
Studies link long sitting hours to higher chances of chronic illnesses—like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even some cancers (WHO).
Extended sitting compresses the spine, weakens core muscles, and encourages slouching. Over time, this can cause chronic back pain and disc issues (Harvard Health).
Lack of movement lowers serotonin and endorphins, increasing risk for depression and anxiety. Psychologists note that physical activity boosts mood and mental resilience.
Inactivity slows circulation and fat metabolism, allowing fatty deposits to build up in arteries—raising heart disease risk (American Heart Association).
The body's calorie burn plummets while seated, slowing metabolism and promoting fat storage. This can drive weight gain even with a steady diet.
Sitting causes blood to pool in the legs, often leading to varicose veins and circulation problems. Prolonged pressure also raises clot risk (Johns Hopkins Medicine).
Reduced activity impacts blood flow to the brain, which may affect memory and increase dementia risk. Even moderate movement improves cognitive sharpness.
Research from BMJ shows too much sitting may shave years off your life—even if you exercise regularly. Micro-movements matter more than we think.