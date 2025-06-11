'Start now please':  9 moves that could keep you alive and out of India's hospital debt spiral

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

₹0 Gym, ₹0 Bills

Can climbing stairs save you from hospital bills? Science says yes. A few flights a day could mean fewer prescriptions and fewer visits to the cardiologist. Your heart—and your bank account—will thank you.

Pedal Protection

Cycling doesn’t just build calves—it shields against diabetes and heart disease. A Harvard study linked regular biking to 40% lower mortality risk. That's a powerful ROI on two wheels.

Pool Payoff

Swimming is liquid gold for your joints and lungs. It’s a doctor-approved way to torch calories, soothe stress, and prevent chronic illness—all without pounding your knees or your savings.

Stretch to Save

Think a hamstring stretch won’t change your life? Ask the doc treating groin tears and hip fractures. Daily flexibility reduces injury risk—and surprise MRI bills.

Bear Crawl, Bear Wealth

Strength training doesn’t need a barbell. Fire hydrants, planks, and bear crawls build muscle, burn fat, and slash obesity-linked disease risk. That’s insurance your premiums can’t match.

Core Insurance

Bird Dog. Ab Vacuum. Not just weird names—these are your spine’s best friends. Core stability keeps you upright, pain-free, and out of expensive orthopedic clinics.

Pose Rich

Yoga and Tai Chi aren’t just zen—they’re cost-cutting machines. Studies show they lower stress, blood pressure, and your risk of falls. Fewer fractures = fewer financial fractures.

Spine Saver

Cat-Cow and kneeling rotations? They’re like oil changes for your back. Maintain mobility now, avoid lumbar surgery later. Prevention costs nothing—recovery costs lakhs.

Daily Dividend

Stretch for 10 minutes daily and gain a lifetime of flexibility, freedom—and funds. Every move today is a bill you won’t have to pay tomorrow.
