'Start now please':  9 moves that could keep you alive and out of India's hospital debt spiral

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Can climbing stairs save you from hospital bills? Science says yes. A few flights a day could mean fewer prescriptions and fewer visits to the cardiologist. Your heart—and your bank account—will thank you.
Cycling doesn’t just build calves—it shields against diabetes and heart disease. A Harvard study linked regular biking to 40% lower mortality risk. That's a powerful ROI on two wheels.
Swimming is liquid gold for your joints and lungs. It’s a doctor-approved way to torch calories, soothe stress, and prevent chronic illness—all without pounding your knees or your savings.
Think a hamstring stretch won’t change your life? Ask the doc treating groin tears and hip fractures. Daily flexibility reduces injury risk—and surprise MRI bills.
Strength training doesn’t need a barbell. Fire hydrants, planks, and bear crawls build muscle, burn fat, and slash obesity-linked disease risk. That’s insurance your premiums can’t match.
Bird Dog. Ab Vacuum. Not just weird names—these are your spine’s best friends. Core stability keeps you upright, pain-free, and out of expensive orthopedic clinics.
Yoga and Tai Chi aren’t just zen—they’re cost-cutting machines. Studies show they lower stress, blood pressure, and your risk of falls. Fewer fractures = fewer financial fractures.
Cat-Cow and kneeling rotations? They’re like oil changes for your back. Maintain mobility now, avoid lumbar surgery later. Prevention costs nothing—recovery costs lakhs.
Stretch for 10 minutes daily and gain a lifetime of flexibility, freedom—and funds. Every move today is a bill you won’t have to pay tomorrow.