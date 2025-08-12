Step myth: Why 10,000 may not be the magic number after all

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
The 10,000-step rule began as a 1960s pedometer ad, not a medical standard.
New research shows 7,000 steps give almost all the health perks of 10,000.
Beyond a certain count, extra steps offer smaller returns—especially for older adults.
Younger adults thrive at 8,000–10,000; older adults may need just 6,000–8,000.
Even 4,000–5,000 steps above sedentary levels deliver measurable health boosts.
Faster walking or uphill strides may add heart benefits beyond raw step counts.
Step goals should reflect your age, baseline activity, and physical limitations.
Movement in any amount improves health—rigid targets aren’t the point.
Cycling, swimming, or other exercise minutes matter as much as steps.