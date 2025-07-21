'Stop eating salad': 9 weight loss rules you need for the Monsoon

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Craving pakoras? Your gut hates it. The monsoon weakens digestion, making fried foods a fast track to weight gain and bloating.
Raw salads? Skip them. Monsoon bacteria love leafy greens. Steamed veggies and hot soups are your new detox besties.
Bottle gourd, ridge gourd, bitter gourd—these fiber-rich, water-loaded veggies are the monsoon MVPs your belly will thank you for.
Jamun, pomegranate, and pears aren’t just seasonal—they’re gut-friendly, low-cal, and help fight that rainy-day bloat.
Heavy dinner? Flip it. Light turmeric-spiced khichdi or soup keeps digestion calm and calories in check after sundown.
Tempted by pani puri or momos in the drizzle? One bite, and your weight loss plan (and gut) could go straight to emergency mode.
Curd cools and heals your gut, but milk adds to phlegm and bloating. Stick to probiotics that work with the weather.
Roasted makhana, chana, steamed corn—snacks that satisfy without sabotaging. Crunchy, clean, and monsoon-approved.
Don’t trust your thirst. Monsoon tricks your brain into drinking less—stalling fat burn. Sip warm water or infusions all day.