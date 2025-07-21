'Stop eating salad': 9 weight loss rules you need for the Monsoon

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Rainy Season Trap

Craving pakoras? Your gut hates it. The monsoon weakens digestion, making fried foods a fast track to weight gain and bloating.

Soup Over Salad

Raw salads? Skip them. Monsoon bacteria love leafy greens. Steamed veggies and hot soups are your new detox besties.

Gourd Goals

Bottle gourd, ridge gourd, bitter gourd—these fiber-rich, water-loaded veggies are the monsoon MVPs your belly will thank you for.

Fruit That Heals

Jamun, pomegranate, and pears aren’t just seasonal—they’re gut-friendly, low-cal, and help fight that rainy-day bloat.

Curb with Khichdi

Heavy dinner? Flip it. Light turmeric-spiced khichdi or soup keeps digestion calm and calories in check after sundown.

Say No to Street Food

Tempted by pani puri or momos in the drizzle? One bite, and your weight loss plan (and gut) could go straight to emergency mode.

Yoghurt, Not Milk

Curd cools and heals your gut, but milk adds to phlegm and bloating. Stick to probiotics that work with the weather.

Snack Like a Sage

Roasted makhana, chana, steamed corn—snacks that satisfy without sabotaging. Crunchy, clean, and monsoon-approved.

Hydrate or Stall

Don’t trust your thirst. Monsoon tricks your brain into drinking less—stalling fat burn. Sip warm water or infusions all day.
Related Stories

Sawan 2025 isn’t just a ritual: The real reason your body feels different this month Which one is the real winner? Egg whites are clean. Whole eggs are powerful 5 minutes to death: The difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack Not probiotics: These 4 foods are silently reshaping gut science