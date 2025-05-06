Sunny Leone at 43: How coffee, cardio, and “kids’ food” keep her in killer shape

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sunny skips traditional breakfast in favor of a double espresso—“coffee number three,” she laughs, showing caffeine is her real morning fuel.
Her diet’s flexible: one day it’s sabja and lemon, the next it's toast or salad. “I eat what my body feels like,” she explains with total candor.
Sunny admits she loves “kids’ food” and doesn’t know why—comfort food like pasta or avocado toast often wins over structured diet plans.
Lunch is usually salad-based, but she doesn't obsess over calories. She believes in enjoying meals and adjusting based on how she feels.
Dinner is unpredictable—pizzas, avocado toast, or veggies. No guilt here, just mindful indulgence and a balance with her intense workouts.
“Every day, at least an hour of cardio or high-intensity workouts,” she says, proving that consistency—not perfection—is her real weapon.
She aims for 6–7 hours a night, calls 8 hours “amazing,” but admits it rarely happens. Her rest is as flexible as her food.
Representative pic
Though she forgets to eat fruits regularly, she loves watermelon, pineapple, guava, and chico—a discovery from her time in India.
Sunny doesn’t believe in strict diets. “If I want something, I eat it. I just make sure I work out enough to balance it.”