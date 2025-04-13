'The 3-minute rule before bed': Sadhguru’s powerful ritual for rest and release

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Service Time

Sadhguru calls sleep a nightly tune-up—a biological workshop where the body self-repairs. Less friction by day means less “servicing” by night.

Representative pic

Depth Wins

It’s not about hours. It’s about how still you sleep. A deeply restful 4 hours can refresh more than 8 hours of tossing and turning.

Representative pic

Ease First

Before bed, scan your body head to toe. Relax each part with awareness. This dissolves tension—and shortens the sleep you actually need.

Representative pic

Clean Energy

A cool shower before sleep isn’t just hygiene. Sadhguru says it washes away energetic residue, helping the body and mind rest light.

Representative pic

Magnetic Pull

Don’t sleep north-headed. Earth’s magnetic flow pulls blood toward the brain in this position—possibly disturbing sleep and harming health.

Representative pic

Drop It All

In the last three minutes before bed, release everything—roles, thoughts, even identity. “Sleep just as life,” Sadhguru advises.

Representative pic

Sleep to Awaken

Don’t use sleep to escape. Use it to return. Sleep, in Sadhguru’s view, can become a tool for spiritual receptivity—not unconsciousness.

Representative pic

Silent Wakefulness

Yogis speak of sushupti—being asleep yet fully conscious. In this state, awareness watches as the body rests. Stillness without forgetting.

Representative pic

Food First

Fresh, light meals mean less digestive stress and reduced sleep need. Junk food? It adds hours to the body’s night-shift repairs.

Representative pic
Related Stories

'It’s not just the rice': Why so many Indian men have potbellies 'The truth behind Kapil Sharma’s weight loss': Is it lifestyle or prescription power? 'Sadhguru’s eating code': The technique that rewires your body's inner system ‘Lord Mahavir’s one meal miracle’: The ancient diet that’s outsmarting modern medicine