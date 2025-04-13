'The 3-minute rule before bed': Sadhguru’s powerful ritual for rest and release

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sadhguru calls sleep a nightly tune-up—a biological workshop where the body self-repairs. Less friction by day means less “servicing” by night.
It’s not about hours. It’s about how still you sleep. A deeply restful 4 hours can refresh more than 8 hours of tossing and turning.
Before bed, scan your body head to toe. Relax each part with awareness. This dissolves tension—and shortens the sleep you actually need.
A cool shower before sleep isn’t just hygiene. Sadhguru says it washes away energetic residue, helping the body and mind rest light.
Don’t sleep north-headed. Earth’s magnetic flow pulls blood toward the brain in this position—possibly disturbing sleep and harming health.
In the last three minutes before bed, release everything—roles, thoughts, even identity. “Sleep just as life,” Sadhguru advises.
Don’t use sleep to escape. Use it to return. Sleep, in Sadhguru’s view, can become a tool for spiritual receptivity—not unconsciousness.
Yogis speak of sushupti—being asleep yet fully conscious. In this state, awareness watches as the body rests. Stillness without forgetting.
Fresh, light meals mean less digestive stress and reduced sleep need. Junk food? It adds hours to the body’s night-shift repairs.
