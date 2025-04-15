'The belly code': How diet and DNA make weight loss harder for Indians

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Indians carry more visceral fat than Europeans or Japanese, even at the same BMI—a hidden risk flagged by WHO's lower BMI cutoffs for Asians.
Indian bodies often appear slim but hold high fat mass and low muscle—this "thin-fat" phenotype drives insulin resistance and metabolic trouble.
Indian DNA evolved to store fat efficiently for survival. Now, in an era of abundance, those same genes contribute to rapid weight gain.
Indians consume 60-70% of calories from carbs—mainly refined ones—fueling blood sugar spikes and fat storage more than Japanese or Europeans.
From millet to maida, Indian diets have shifted toward processed and fried foods, exacerbating obesity rates and diabetes risk.
Urban Indians are among the world’s least physically active, while Japanese and Europeans walk more and rely less on personal vehicles.
Indian food culture encourages overeating through social norms and rich cooking methods, unlike Japan’s “hara hachi bu” restraint tradition.
Indian gut flora, shaped by diet and environment, differs sharply from Japanese, who harbor microbes adapted for seaweed and fermentation.
Undernutrition in Indian mothers can “program” children for obesity later, according to the developmental origins of health theory.
