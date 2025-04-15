'The belly code': How diet and DNA make weight loss harder for Indians

Fat Inside

Indians carry more visceral fat than Europeans or Japanese, even at the same BMI—a hidden risk flagged by WHO's lower BMI cutoffs for Asians.

Thin-Fat

Indian bodies often appear slim but hold high fat mass and low muscle—this "thin-fat" phenotype drives insulin resistance and metabolic trouble.

Thrifty Genes

Indian DNA evolved to store fat efficiently for survival. Now, in an era of abundance, those same genes contribute to rapid weight gain.

Carb Overload

Indians consume 60-70% of calories from carbs—mainly refined ones—fueling blood sugar spikes and fat storage more than Japanese or Europeans.

Modern Drift

From millet to maida, Indian diets have shifted toward processed and fried foods, exacerbating obesity rates and diabetes risk.

Still Sitting

Urban Indians are among the world’s least physically active, while Japanese and Europeans walk more and rely less on personal vehicles.

Cultural Plate

Indian food culture encourages overeating through social norms and rich cooking methods, unlike Japan’s “hara hachi bu” restraint tradition.

Microbiome Matters

Indian gut flora, shaped by diet and environment, differs sharply from Japanese, who harbor microbes adapted for seaweed and fermentation.

Early Imprint

Undernutrition in Indian mothers can “program” children for obesity later, according to the developmental origins of health theory.

